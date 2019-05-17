Tony Ogaga

Entertainment buffs converged on the Coal City; Enugu recently as Stealth Canac Entertainment in partnership with Donee Empire, owners of Brownmix Entertainment, signed a five-year record deal with Afropop act, Ogochukwu.

According to Chilioke John Bosco, CEO, Stealth Canac, Ogochukwu’s unveiling was the first phase of a project targeted at getting the best out of the entertainment industry in the South East, with plans to extend same to the entire country and Africa.

“Stealth Canac Entertainment was created primarily to discover, develop and assist talents to blossom. It is the biggest entertainment company in the South East, and in partnership with Ronee Empire, we are pleased to announce the signing of a five-year contract with our talented and creative artiste, Ogochukwu.

“For the records, we are wrapping up plans to make a special presentation to the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in order to familiarise with him and update him with what Stealth Canac Entertainment represents,” Bosco said.

Speaking, the CEO of Renee Empire, Brown Eneh, said that his company’s collaboration with Stealth Canac Entertainment as well as the signing of Ogochukwu was the best thing to happen in the entertainment industry.

An actor, producer and assistant director for Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart, Eneh added that the objective of the SCE/Ronee partnership was to redefine and take charge of the Nigerian entertainment sphere and that of Africa and beyond.

Reacting, Enugu State-born Ogochukwu, a graduate of Physical Education and Recreation from University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), said that her joy knew no bounds, while thanking both platforms for believing in her and promising never to let them down.

Ogochukwu’s singles include Gbagam and To Be A Woman. She also featured in the soundtrack of Brown Ene’s new movie, Ishi Anyaocha.