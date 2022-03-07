From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Supporters of Jude Ogbeche Ngaji, the winner of the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency by-election, celebrated on Monday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate with a Certificate of Return in Abuja.

INEC National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education Festus Okoye, presenting the certificate, noted that his job was simply to present the certificate of return to the winner of the said election.

Those who witnessed the ceremony included the Cross River State Chairman of APC, Alphonsus Ogar Eba, Tom Agi, General Manager, Waste Management Agency Cross River State, Sunday Oko, Gabriel Oluohu , John Odey, Boniface Okache, among others.

The APC candidate in Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency by-election was declared the winner by INEC after polling 22,778 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mike Usibe, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who received 20,590 votes.

In his reaction, Barr Alphonsus congratulated Ngaji for the victory, adding that the party would now go back to the drawing board and restrategise to take over the entire wards in the state.

On his part, Barr Eba led the member-elect and other supporters to the Abuja residence of the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade, to formally present the certificate to him, to thank him and receive his blessings.