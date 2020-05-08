Joe Apu

A member of the Nigeria Women national basketball team, Sarah Ogoke has joined the frontline in the fight against the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Ogoke, a graduate student at the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, is providing an insight on how people can stay safe indoors by paying special attention to cleanliness, new hobbies and reaching out to family and friends.

According to fiba.basketball.com, the Nigerian guard’s social media handles are buzzing with all this information day in, day out where she emphasizes the importance of remaining positive amidst this period when some people get depressed and think of giving up.

She told FIBA.basketball that, “A lot of people are still in denial or do not know how to keep safe so I try to educate on social media through my personal and sports medical handles.

“I was always curious about the human body. My father is an anesthesiologist so medicine runs in my family and as a D1 athlete, I majored in Biology for my undergraduate studies.

“My father is on the front lines as an anesthesiologist and intubates COVID-19 patients on a daily. I am watching as a lot of my professors and classmates struggle with deaths and illnesses due to the virus. I am managing just like most other people just staying indoors.”

Ogoke has had to juggle studying medicine and playing professional basketball in Portugal and Nigeria and has managed to win two FIBA Women’s AfroBasket titles with D’Tigress as well as the FIBA Africa Women’s Champions Cup 2019 in Cairo, Egypt with Ferroviario de Maputo while putting up an incredible individual and team performance.