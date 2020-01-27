Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency, yesterday, said that significant progress has been recorded in the Ogoni Clean-Up project.

It said that since the Ogoni Cleanup commenced in January 2019, with 16 contractors moving to site, a total of 21 sites has so far been handed over to contractors by Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project (HYPREP) under the Federal Ministry of Environment.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, added that the Maritime University in Delta State is now on full steam with over 1,000 students spread across 13 undergraduate courses in three faculties; and the progress made in the establishment of modular refineries, including the Niger Delta Resources Refinery, NDPR which has now moved from 1,000 Bpd to 6,000 Bpd couple weeks ago.

Akande further added that there are altogether six modular refineries currently at different stages of completion in the suc Niger Delta states of Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Imo States.

On the Ogoni Clean-Up, Akande disclosed that the 21 sites where remediation works are ongoing are located in four of the Local Government Areas in Ogoniland, namely: Eleme, Tai, Khana and Gokana Local Government areas, have been commended by both local and international community.