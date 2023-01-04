Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) in Rivers State, has said it would demand accountability from the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) on the $2 billion clean-up funds for the polluted environment.

The group called for a more transparent environmental cleanup of Ogoniland with preference for the provision of clean water to the people of the area.

These were parts of the demands of MOSOP at the 30th anniversary of Ogoni Day Celebration in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people yesterday.

President of MOSOP, Prince Biira, who spoke at the event, said between January and March, 2023, Ogoni ethnic nationality would demand from HYPREP how much it has received and spent as concerns the clean up of their polluted environment, which has received much criticism.

Biira also faulted the use of their kinsmen in the federal agency to divide Ogoni people, assuring that their area would continue to attract investors.

He said: “Between now and March, will demand accountability from HYPREP on the $2 billion clean up funds; how much has been released and spent.

According to him, in the past 30 years, not much has changed as the Ogoni people still face the same degree of discrimination and repression which have inhibited them from having access to freedom.

Also, immediate past President of MOSOP, Legborsi Pyagbara, has demanded for local autonomy for Ogoni people, a new economic structure and proper environmental management of their natural resources.

Pyagbara declared: “We are seeking local autonomy for the Ogoni people within a federal Nigeria; a new economic structure that ensures the use of a fair proportion of Ogoni economic resources for Ogoni development; proper environmental management of Ogoni natural resources.”

He called on key players in the oil industry to promote alternative sustainable energy sources saying, “as a key climate change response solution, we are partnering with some investors to bring in a-10mw solar powered energy to the city of Bori.

“Renewable energy is one of the most effective tools we have in the fight against climate change and the move from fossil fuel dependence.”

In his goodwill message, the governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), in Rivers, Senator Magnus Abe, lauded Ogoni people for their resilience and urged them to unite more for achievable struggle.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state, Tonye Cole, commended Ogoni ethnic nationality for sustaining the struggle, which has made their name a global phenomenon.