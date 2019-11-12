Tony John, Port Harcourt

Consciousness of Ogoni People (COOP) has vowed it will not give up on legal battle against the Federal Government concerning the hanging of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni prominent leaders.

The Ogoni martyrs, Saro-Wiwa, Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbokoo, Paul Levura, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel and John Kpuinen, were convicted and hanged by the late General Sani Abacha-led military junta on November 10, 1995.

COOP, which was formerly known as Ken Saro-Wiwa Associates (KSWA), reiterated its demand that the Federal Government should clear the late nine Ogoni leaders of wrongdoings and review the judicial proceedings that convicted them.

National Leader of the group, Gani Topba, who spoke on the occasion marking the 24th anniversary of the murder of ‘Ogoni Nine’, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, expressed optimism that their legal tussle against the Federal Government to the Supreme Court would not be in vain.

Topba rekindled the burning struggle for justice in the Ogoni ethnic nationality of Rivers State, noting that the military verdict against Saro-Wiwa and others fell far short of all civilised rules of decency and fair hearing.

“You are all aware of how far we have gone in this struggle. The first task we assumed was to engage the Federal Government to take steps towards clearing the ‘Ogoni Nine’ of all wrongdoings and upturning their convictions.

“When this failed, we commenced a fundamental rights enforcement action against the Federal Government at the Port Harcourt Division of the Federal High Court.

“We are hopeful the Supreme Court justices will do justice to the Ogoni heroes.

“We urge all Ogonis to continue to keep the faith as we are certain that God is on our side and we shall win. We further urge all Ogonis to remain law-abiding and pray for our collective success in actualising the visions of our heroes,” he said.