From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A Niger Delta group under the aegis of the Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI), has vowed to change the story of the people of the region through effective engagement with government and the private sector.

President of the group, Fabeke Douglas, who spoke with journalists during the launch and unveiling of a magazine – The Niger Delta Focus, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said the medium would be used to expose the sufferings and hardship of the people in the region with the aim to addressing them.

Douglas said: “We are determined to change the story of our people by working with government and other investors. We did a research and found out that the Niger Delta does not have a credible medium to showcase their plight.”

The group president said no one could tell the story of the oil-reach community better than the people who live there. According to him: “The uniqueness of the magazine is that it is driven by people who live in the region, traversing the hinterlands where oil exploration is executed, thereby having first-hand information of activities in the area.

“We are poised to x-ray the many challenges faced in the region from the grassroots and present a brighter, factual perspectives to the yearning of the people.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.