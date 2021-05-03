From Tony John, Port Harcourt

People of Ogoni ethnic nationality have said the decision to host and confer a chieftaincy title on the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is apolitical.

KAGOTE President, Emma Deeyaah, stated this when Ogoni prominent sons and daughters met in Saakpenwa, headquarters of Tai Local Government Area of the state, at the weekend.

Deeyaah, who chaired the meeting, attended by delegates from the four local government areas (Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme) that make up Ogoni, said the reception has no political coloration.

He said the Ogoni ethnic nationality has witnessed physical transformational dividends of democracy under the Wike-led administration.

According to him, Ogoni people needed to be sensitised on the preparedness to the event, which is to express their appreciation and also draw the governor’s attention to issues that need to be addressed.

The KOGOTE president said dualization of Saakpenwa-Bori road, hospitals, schools and other projects and appointment, which the state government has done in Ogoni called for commendation.

Deeyaah said: “We are receiving him to show appreciation for what he is doing for us. And when you receive someone, you honour the person. So, the chiefs have agreed among themselves to give him a chieftaincy title.

“It is not really that we are making any demand. But, we feel he has done a lot for us. Everybody knows that the best way to ask for more is to thank the person for what he has done.”

Also, Commissioner for Agriculture, and Chairman of Mobilisation, Fred Kpakol, said it was a collective resolution of Ogoni people irrespective of their political affiliations, to accord Rivers governor honour for the impact of his administration on their area.

In his remarks, Lee Maeba said it was the collective decision of Ogoni people to organise a grand reception for Governor Wike in Bori, on May 15.