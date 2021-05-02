From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A group of Ogoni representatives have declared that their decision to host and confer a chieftaincy title on the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is apolitical.

President of KAGOTE, Emma Deeyaah, stated this when a group of prominent Ogoni people met in Saakpenwa, headquarters of Tai Local Government Area of Rivers, at the weekend.

Deeyaah, who chaired the meeting, which was attended by delegates from the four local government areas (Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme) that make up Ogoni, said the reception has no political coloration.

He noted that the Ogoni ethnic nationality has witnessed physical transformational dividends of democracy under the Wike-led administration.

According to him, Ogoni people needed to be sensitized on the preparedness to the event, which is to express their appreciation and also draw the governor’s attention to issues that need to be addressed.

The KOGOTE president noted the dualisation of Saakpenwa-Bori road, hospitals, schools and other projects and appointment, which the state government has done in Ogoni called for commendation.

Deeyaah said: We are receiving him to show appreciation for what he is doing for us. And when you receive someone, you honour the person. So, the chiefs have agreed among themselves to give him a chieftaincy title.

‘It is not really that we are making any demand. But, we feel that he has done a lot for us. Everybody knows that the best way to ask for more is to thank the person for what he has done.’

Also, Commissioner for Agriculture and Chairman of mobilisation, Fred Kpakol, reiterated that it was a collective resolution of Ogoni people irrespective of their political affiliations, to accord Rivers governor honour for the impact of his administration on their area.

Kpakol appealed to Ogoni leaders, particularly the political class, traditional rulers, women and youths, to see the occasion as an opportunity to draw the governor’s attention to areas of need in Ogoniland.

He said: ‘What we want to do is to appreciate the governor for what he has done. It has no political undertone. It is not tied to any political party. Everybody in Ogoniland is involved in the programme. We don’t have any political undertone attached to it.

In his remarks, Senator Lee Maeba said it was the collective decision of Ogoni people to organize a grand reception for Governor Wike in Bori, on Saturday, May 15.