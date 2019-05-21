Tony John, Port Harcourt

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has condemned the massacre of over 10 persons in Kono Bo-ue community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

MOSOP called on the security agencies to go after those involved in the dastardly act, which occurred at the weekend.

A statement issued yesterday by its Publicity Secretary, Sunny Zorvah, called for punitive measures to the perpetrators of the heinous act.

“Coming few days after what we thought was a successful strategic multi-stakeholders’ meeting at the instance of the Khana local government authorities, the incidents are so disheartening that MOSOP is of the view that something more drastic with utmost sincerity and commitment of all categories of leaders and security personnel, be brought on board to deal with the escalating insecurity situation in Ogoniland.

“This killing is one too many and it is quite sad and unfortunate that situations like these are allowed to continue in our communities without the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators, both the criminals and sponsors of the unjustifiable massacre of innocent citizens.

“Reports have it that unidentified gunmen, on Friday, invaded part of Bori Town, shooting sporadically and killed one person, while on Sunday about 20 persons were reportedly shot dead in Kono Bo-ue community.

“How can one explain the reason for the killing of about 20 innocent natives in a community that is not at war with her neighbours and does not have report of intra-communal conflict at the time of the incident?” Zorvah queried

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred few days after a multi-stakeholders’ meeting on security, was held to tackle the menace in the council.