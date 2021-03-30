From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Apex socio-cultural organisation for Ogoni people, KAGOTE, has commended Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, for the award of foreign scholarships and offer of automatic employments to two Ogoni sons, Jasper Deebari and Gilbert Goodness, recipients of the recent National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Presidential Award for excellence.

The governor recently awarded Deebari and Goodnews scholarships to pursue academic programmes up to doctorate degree levels in any university of their choice around the world.

KAGOTE president, Emmanuel Deeyah, in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the gesture demonstrated his love for Ogoni people.

He said Ogoni ethnic nationality, comprising Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme local government areas, would continue to be grateful to the governor for his purposeful leadership, widely acclaimed all over the country and beyond.

He re-affirmed the unalloyed support and loyalty of the Ogoni people to the programmes and policies of the Wike-led administration, which he said had been further demonstrated in the award of foreign scholarships to the two Ogoni sons.