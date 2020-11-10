Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administrative and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, said the 25th anniversary of the killing of Ogoni martyrs led by Ken Saro-Wiwa, called for a re-dedication to the ideals they espoused.

Peterside said the killing of another set of four prominent Ogoni sons was part of a grand conspiracy to inflame the ethnic nationality.

The former NIMASA boss stated this yesterday, as part of events marking the 25th anniversary of the execution of Ogoni nine by the Gen. Sani Abacha government.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to grant Saro-Wiwa and others presidential pardon to enable them to be buried properly and given due recognition for the ultimate sacrifices they paid for the liberation of Ogoniland.

He said Ogoni had lost so much and that underdevelopment remained a major denominator in the area despite massive contribution to the national coffers.

“The only path to peace is justice for Ogoni people and all minorities. Twenty-five years on we continue to remember our Ogoni martyrs who were killed in very controversial circumstances. Some of the brightest of Ogonis were killed in what was obviously a grand conspiracy. Since then, Ogonis have struggled to produce such a wonderful set of leaders who fought for the emancipation, growth, and development of Ogoniland and Niger Delta.

“They succeeded in drawing the attention of the world to the Niger Delta that was suffering from underdevelopment, environmental degradation, pollution, among others. This anniversary calls for sober reflection on the ideals these great men stood for and how much of it has been realised in Ogoniland, what more needs to be done and how much has been left undone.