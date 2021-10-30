From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Rivers State, has declared that it will resist any attempt by any group or company to resume oil exploitation in Ogoniland without due consultation with the natives.

MOSOP has also called on Federal Government to strengthen its regulatory institutions and the judiciary, to strictly enforce environmental protection laws.

Similarly, the pan-Ogoni movement rejected the government’s proposed pardon for the late Ogoni leader, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and other compatriots, who were gruesomely murdered by the Nigerian state in November 1995

Those issues were part of the resolutions contained in a communiqué released at the end of a two-day MOSOP Steering Committee meeting held in Port Harcourt, signed by its president, Prince Biira, and publicity secretary, Young Nkpah.

MOSOP also recommended the introduction and implementation of punitive sanctions against erring regulatory and related institutions.

The group held the meeting to extensively review recent developments affecting Ogoni, especially the October 22, 2021, courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, which MOSOP said was a “lopsided Ogoni delegation of mainly politicians and a few other unsuspecting leaders.”

MOSOP said: “That, while we are not opposed to the resumption of oil production in Ogoni, we are totally opposed to the primitive and conflict-laden approach being adopted.

