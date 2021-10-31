From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Leaders of 19 oil host communities in Ogoniland, Rivers State, have called on the federal government to relocate all host communities and oil-impacted homes to another settlement before any environmental activities and oil and gas business could be carried out.

The host communities made this known in a letter sent to President Muhammadu Buhari, after a meeting of leaders of oil host communities held in Bera, Gokana Local Government Area of the State, and signed by the leaders of the oil host communities in Bera.

President of Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI), Douglas Fabeke, who read the letter on behalf of the host communities, said the call was vital due to the high level of environmental degradation in Ogoniland.

Fabeke said they were ready to withdraw all pending cases in court over various degrees of injuries meted out to the Ogoniland and its people, if the federal government demonstrates sincerity of purpose in the implementation of their requests, including payment of compensation.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The letter reads in parts: “Besides, the host communities shall include in the final draft, the following developmental and impactful areas for Mr. President’s implementation, namely Scholarship, TrustFund, Payment of compensation.

“Demonstration of practical steps for restoration of our polluted environment and development of the land through complete and total implementation of UNEP Report’s recommendations, including the emergency measures, which are neglected by the ongoing clean up exercise.

“Relocation of all host communities and impacted homes to another well settled location because of the high level of environmental degradation, before any environmental activities and oil and gas business should be carried.

“That the host communities and Ogoni Liberation Initiative are ready to withdraw all pending cases in courts over various decrees of injuries meted out to the Ogoniland and her people, if the Government actually demonstrates sincerity of purpose in the implementation all our requests, including payment of compensation benefits.

“That the government should take cognizance of the fact that since the invasion of Shell in Ogoniland in 1958, we have suffered tremendously without commensurate pay for our tapped natural economic resources.

“Therefore, we appeal to the President to fulfill his words, thus, “Commitment to ensuring clemency and national integration as part of his administration’s bid to lay the foundation for genuine reconciliation and bring closure to the issues of Ogoniland.”

The OLI boss, while speaking on the flag-off of Green Energy Revolution project, said 100 Ogoni youths are expected to be trained on production of Green Energy.

He disclosed that the training of the youths in Green Energy would reduce youth restiveness and also curb air/noise pollution caused by generators.

According to him, the project was designed to provide power without the use of petrol and the company is expected to manufacture their solar products in Ogoni.

Highlight of the event was the flag-off of Green Energy Revolution project in collaboration with Sun Energy Community Development Initiative.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .