Tony John, Port Harcourt

Apex socio-cultural organisation of Ogoni ethnic nationality, Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme (KAGOTE), has appealed to people of Rivers State to support Governor Nyesom Wike in the containment of coronavirus.

KAGOTE President, Emmanuel Deeyah, made the appeal yesterday, in Port Harcourt, noting the governor’s efforts in ensuring Rivers people were protected from the ravaging pandemic despite various controversies and criticisms.

Deeyah urged Ogoni people and other Rivers residents to work in synergy with the state government and observe the rules and guidelines of the lockdown.

He said: “The effort of the Governor Wike-led administration has been very phenomenal and brought outstanding results for the good of the state.

“KAGOTE, therefore, urges Ogoni and, in deed, all who live and do business in Rivers State, to work in synergy with the government and observe all the rules and guidelines of the lockdown, stay-at-home, maintain social/physical distancing and regular washing of hands.

“We, therefore, encourage all community leaders and stakeholders in Ogoni land to unite against this common enemy.”