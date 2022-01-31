From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that the total contaminated soil to be remediated on Ogoniland is 5,354,766 cubic meters over an area of about 314 acres.

In her Ministerial Press Briefing in Abuja, Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor

noted that in 2019, contracts for 21 lots were awarded for remediation covering 12 of the 65 listed sites in the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) report.

“These lots covered an area of 276 acres. To date 18 of these lots have been completed and certified by National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA). Three of the lots are currently undergoing certification process and one lot is still undergoing remediation” she said.

So, she stated, an additional 29 lots were awarded for remediation of eight sites in February 2020. The area covered is 289 acres. Six of these sites, according to her, have been completed and certified by NOSDRA while two outstanding sites at Bdere and Ogale are above 60 per cent completion.

According to Ikeazor, acting on the report of UNEP in 2011, the Federal Government flagged off the Ogoniland cleanup in 2016.

“The cleanup of Ogoniland was flagged off by President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2016. The Governing Council and Board of Trustees of Hydro Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP) (for the management of Environmental Restoration Fund for Ogoniland) were inaugurated in August 2016 and the project coordinator’s office was established in 2017.

“The ministry is accelerating the remediation project, expanding on the livelihood programme of the hydrocarbon impacted communities. Preliminary remediation activities had commenced in early 2018, and work is at various stages of the remediation processes, with successes despite delays encountered.

“The project implementation status is between 2019 and 2021 and covers three -core areas, which are contaminated soil remediation, sustainable livelihood programme and portable water supply” she said.

On government’s support for Ogoni communities, Ikeazor said that the government has provided alternative livelihood development for Ogoni youths, women and able- bodied men as well as the physically challenge.

“Both artisanal refiners and other youths are entitled to be given the opportunity to develop and expand their existing skills or acquire new skill sets to build their capacity and empowerment.

“In 2020, a set of 400 women commenced training in agribusiness at Songhai Farms in the areas of aquaculture, poultry, cropping and food processing. The plan is to train a total of 1,200 women in agribusiness” she assured.