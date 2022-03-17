From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

After 11 years in limbo, Federal Government has taken a major step towards implementing the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) report which is aimed at cleaning up the Ogoniland.

The implementation of the UNEP report was suspended for 11 years because the UN team that produced the report left the country over lack of transparency and accountability in the exercise.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

However, in 2019, the team was re-engaged by President Muhammadu Buhari to assist in the implementation of the project.

Speaking at a retreat organised by UN in Abuja, the project co-ordinator that supervised the assessment of Ogoniland (who also produced the UNEP report), Mr Mike Cawin, said that the lesson to learn is that the first Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) crashed because of lack of transparency and accountability.

‘We are very pleased to facilitate this. We see HYPREP as a table. A table has four legs. If anyone of the legs fails to perform the table is non-financial and we are not going to succeed,’ he warned.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

While declaring the retreat open, the Minister of State for Environment, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor pleaded with the people involved in achieving the goals of the project not to relent until the Ogoniland is completely cleaned up.

‘The set goals and objectives, which is primarily to clean up Ogoniland and provide the recommended deliverables as contained in the UNEP Report can be easily delivered when we act as a team with a single goal. UNEP is facilitating this retreat and will at the discussion session clarify the different roles of each of the arms as contained in the gazette establishing the project. The governing council is empowered to manage and superintend the policies of HYPREP, provide the general policy guidelines relating to her functions,’ she said.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Osagie Okunbor, assured that SPDC would inject enough funds to facilitate the implementation of the project.

‘It is absolutely important for we as a company to provide the enabling environment for it to function via the provision of funding as laid out in the gazette. We are a Joint Venture (JV) irrevocably committed to ensuring that we do just that. We have promised to accelerate work on the project so that we can make a visible project and secondly the fund is used judiciously.

‘I do believe that all the organs in this work have done everything they can. We started very slowly but over the past years, we have seen acceleration and that acceleration we want to continue to see. In terms of water project as well as livelihood project, we do believe very firmly that those three have to go hand-hand,’ he assured.