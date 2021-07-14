From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government has said the Ogoniland cleanup project has gulped $1 billion while 882 youths have been engaged.

Also, the Project Coordination Office (PCO) proposed to train 1,200 Ogoni women in various entrepreneurial skills from the four local governments of Ogoniland while the agribusiness skill training and empowerment programme for 400 Ogoni women was initiated as an integral part of the front–end activities of the clean-up of Ogoniland.

The primary objective, is aimed at presenting sustainable agriculture and agribusiness as alternative sources of livelihood for women.

Minister of Environment, Manhood Mohammed Abubakar who gave an update on the work in Abuja, also explained that the bulk of the $1 billion was contributed by International Oil Companies (IOCs).

According to him, 2,000 temporal jobs were created in the course of remediation across the four local government areas of Ogoniland besides the numerous indirect jobs that are to be created in the form of trading and support activities.

“As at today, 17 lots have been completed by Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) out of which 10 have been closed out by National Oil Spill Detection Agency (NOSDRA).”

