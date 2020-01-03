Ogori Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State has emerged champions of the Ajanah Annual Basketball Championship after defeating 2017 champions and host- Okene Local Government 69-68 points in the final.

The final of the 3 day basketball event held in Okene encapsulated the intrigues and adrenaline pumping experience witnessed by all as it took a moment of brilliance and bravery from Lesu Liman to snatch the win for his team.

With Okene leading 68-66 points with 5 seconds to go, Ogori Magongo called for a time out to strategize. On resumption, Liman who later emerged as the competition’s Most Valuable Player upon receiving the ball outside the 3 points arc went for the killer which paid off.

The 3 points made was the game decider as the referee called time on the game.

Okene LGA fans could not believe their misfortune as they watched the title slipping off their grips.

Musa Mohammed of Adavi LG emerged the Highest Scorer while Dekina LGA’s Mustapha Oyebanji carted home the Best 3 point shooter award after powering his team to a third placed finish.

Njoku Chibuzor of Ogori Magongo was adjudged the Best Rebounder of the competition as the Fair play award was awarded to Ajaokuta LGA

Okene LGA became the inaugural winner of the women competition sponsored by the Chief Judge of Kogo State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah (CON) after beating Okei LGA twice in 3 encounters with Zainab Abdul Ganiyu of Okene LGA emerging the Most Valuable Player.