By Merit Ibe

The Open Government Partnership- States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (OGP/ SFTAS) has presented Citizen’s Accountability Reporting (CAR) template for transparency in financial statements to South South, South East and the South West states.

The objective of the template which was presented at a just-concluded Workshop organised by OGP under the World Bank-assisted (SFTAS), according to the National coordinator of OGP, Dr Anne Nzeogwu, is for participants and states representatives to learn how to develop their individual CAR using a template developed by the OGP Secretariat in collaboration with Foreign Commonwealth Development Office-Partnership to Engage Reform and Learn (FCDO/PERL).

A CAR is a series of audit statements prepared by a government agency (State Audit office) on behalf of the government (central or subnational) to the citizens to ensure accountability of public funds. This report details the government performance in carrying out the duties assigned to it and the utilization of funds in the coffers of the government

The OGP is a multilateral initiative that aims at securing concrete commitments from national and sub-national governments to promote open government, empower citizens, fight corruption and harness new technologies to strengthen governance.

