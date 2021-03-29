The Ogun State government has called on businesses operating in the state to take advantage of the wide platform available at the forthcoming 10th Gateway International Trade Fair and the State Investment Summit to showcase their products to local and foreign participants.

Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, made the call during the tour of Tulip Cocoa Processing Limited, Ijebu-Mushin and Infinity Snacks and Beverages Limited, Ijebu-Ode. Mrs. Longe said the Fair which holds between April 2 – 12, 2021 would enable businesses especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to expose their products to a wider audience than previous editions, adding that the government has put machinery in motion to ensure a successful hosting of the event.

Commenting on the Ogun State Investment Summit, the commissioner said the event billed to hold in May, 2021 would enable local and foreign investors identify untapped investment opportunities available in the state.

“Part of the policies and programmes this administration has put in place to make Ogun State the industrial destination of choice for investors are the forthcoming Ogun State Investment Summit and the Gateway International Trade Fair. These two programmes are going to be bigger this year than previous years and offer a lot of benefits for participants,” she said.