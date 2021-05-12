The Ogun State government in collaboration with two private organisations has empowered a total of one hundred youths across the three senatorial districts of the state with different vocational skills, including catering, baking, tie and dye, coding and animation, as well as arts and crafts.

Working with IHS Nigeria Limited and WeforGood International, both in Lagos, the state Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the trainees in Abeokuta, said the Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative of the government has given the teeming youths opportunity to be self-reliance and sufficient.Salako-Oyedele, represented by the Senior Special Adviser to the Deputy Governor, Raman Salako explained that vocational skills were essential to the development and growth of a nation, affirming that effort of the present administration has brought about the birth of TechHub and Jobs portal. He called on other private organisations to hunt for talents and to engage youths meaningfully.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Job Creation and Youth Empowerment, Lekan Olude, represented by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Job Creation, Mr. Biola Odetola, said job creation was one of the critical pillars of the present administration to deliver the youth from idleness and unemployment, noting that skill acquisition programme was a way of delivering the dividends of democracy.

Olude charged the trainees to make good use of the knowledge gained, urging them to “consider the skill you have as your life, nurture it, live on it daily and the sky will be your starting point, as it will improve your standard of living”, he said.

In her remarks, Director of IHS Towers Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Ama Sholoton, pointed out that young people are more likely to be unemployed, compared to adults, noting that 14 million youths were unemployed, due to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.