The Oil and Gas Service Providers Association of Nigeria (OGSPAN) has concluded plans to launch a digital platform, PETROHUB, that will allow all stakeholders in the oil and gas value chain to buy or sell products seamlessly.

Speaking to journalists at the weekend, the Executive Secretary of the association, Mazi Obasi, stated that PETROHUB is aimed at easing logistics hiccups and bring together all major players in the value chain.

On how it works, he explained that a seller would sign up on the platform, provide details of the location of the products and other vital details that would authenticate the products.

He also stated that the trucks to be used on the platform will have insurance protection after conducting integrity checks on the trucks.

He stressed that the platform is available for all stakeholders in the downstream, midstream and upstream sector of the oil and gas industry.