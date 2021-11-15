By Monica Iheakam
Ahead of Tuesday’s all important match against Cape Verde, Nigerian international John Ogu has told fans to be calm and pray for Super Eagles to come out victorious.
Ogu who engaged fans on his twitter handle, admonished the fans for tagging him and asking for beautiful football rather than results to jettison the notion.
The formerAl-Adalh FC of Saudi Arabia midfielder bluntly pointed out that beautiful don’t win games, rather that maximum points remains the target of any team.
“A lot be tagging me asking for the @NGSuperEagles to play that whole beautiful football to win games . Listen y’all, beautiful football don’t win games this days .
“Winning games is the real deal . Y’all support the team and the Manager. Big game coming on Tuesday before playoff .”
