Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu has asked his teammates to boycott the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone next month, Bestchoicesports.com.ng reports.

The former Hapoel Be’er Sheva player made the call via his Twitter, following the bloodletting and mass killing of innocent Nigeria youths in Lagos and across the country who were protesting against police brutality and bad governance.

On Tuesday, following mass unrest in Lagos, the government declared a 24-hour curfew in the state starting from 4pm.

At around 6.30pm in the state, some military officers barricaded the Lekki zone and opened fire on the innocent #ENDSARS protesters.

Angered by the attitude of political leaders in the country, especially the federal government, Ogu tweeted that the politicians should ask their children to represent the Super Eagles in the upcoming games.

“The politicians should asked their children to go and represent Nigeria in the next @NGSuperEagles @thenff upcoming games,” he said.

Nigerian youths as well as players have been severally brutalised and killed by the untamed SARS officials in the country.

Nigeria is scheduled to play against Sierra Leone in a home-and-away 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The first leg will hold in Nigeria on November 13 while the return leg will hold in Sierra Leone on 17 of same month.