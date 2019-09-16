Super Eagles’ midfielder, John Ogu has urged the handlers of the team to speed up their pursuit for an in-form striker, Tammy Abraham after the player scored his first Chelsea hat-trick in their 5-2 thumping of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, AOIFootball.com reported.

The former Hapoel Be’er Sheva midfielder believed the partnership of Abraham and red-hot Victor Osimhen could be a dream pairing in the Eagles’ attack.

“Imagine the Super Eagles in a 4-4-2 formation with Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham up front,” Ogu twitted.

He further highlighted the need for the NFF to recruit players of Nigerian descent so long as the players are doing very well across the globe.

“With the Bunch of Talents we have in @NGSuperEagles, @thenff now, @tammyabraham or every Nigerian-born player outside will want to represent their fatherland,” Ogu added.

Aged 20 and 21 Osimhen and Abraham had had a fantastic start to the season with both Lille and Chelsea, with Osimhen scoring 5 goals in 5 outings and Abraham raking up 7 goals for the Blues.