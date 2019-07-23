The Samuel Oguche Basketball Foundation camp began yesterday in Abuja at the Gilali basketball court in Abuja.

Speaking on the event, the founder of the basketball camp, Samuel Oguche said: “Over the past four years, I have seen the impact basketball can have not only on one kid, but also on their entire nation.

“I have a dream of providing Nigerian youth access to the game of basketball and empowering them to achieve their greatest potential”.

According to him, the summer camp program promises to be one of the best and have both male and female in attendance and between the ages 10-16.

Oguche is holding his annual basketball program alongside his friends from all over the world, including, Elsa Landberg and Anna Lundquist from Sweden.

The ex- basketball international launched his basketball camp in 2016 in Nigeria, with aspirations to leverage on basketball as a tool for young boys and girls to dream big, and maximize opportunities for their future in Nigeria.

Since its’ inception the non-for-profit organization has expanded its footprint and programming across Nigeria and beyond.