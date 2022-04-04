By Lukman Olabiyi

Some residents of Ogudu in Kosofe council area of Lagos State have cried out to state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) , Usman Alkali Baba to come rescue and protect them from illegal activities of land grabbers who had turned to thorn in their flesh.

The residents cried out in a petition written to the state governor and the IGP seeking protection of lives and properties as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

In the petition written on their behalf by a lawyer, Gabriel Olumide Ibiwoye, the landlords were said to have sometimes in 2010 bought some parcel of land at Ogudu along Ibadan – Oworonsoki Expressway from the Fashola Chieftaincy family Ogudu.

Upon the purchase of the land, the said Fashola family, executed a Deed of Assignment for all the landlords in respect of the said parcel of land after the necessary fee was paid

Subsequently, the landlords immediate took possession and they built a perimeter fence round their parcel of land and thereafter processed and obtained a Certificate of Occupancy at the Lagos State Lands Registry.

Ibiwoye stated that the Certificate of Occupancy issued by the Lagos State Government in respect to the Deed of Assignment obtained from the Fashola Family is registered as No. 56 in page 56 of Volume 2003″ of lands Registry, Lagos.

The landlords expressed dismay at the manner at which the case is been handle by the state Ministry of Justice who is supposed to be protector of law after written and furnishing the ministry with relevant legal documents to affirm ownership.

Despite the ministry acknowledgement of the landlords’ petition in respect of the case which was received on behalf of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice on May 21st, 2021 with tag no: LJ/DASS/10597, by Komolafe Olanrewaju, the Ministry is yet to take any action, the petitioner alleged.

According to the spokesperson of the Landlords, Wale Oyekoya, they are in shock at the magnitudes of the malicious damage done to their properties and structures on the land by Ajibola who even with impunity threatened to mercilessly deal with any of the landlords who tries to challenge in respect of his illegal acts on the referred land despite their several Petitions in the past.

Mr. Oyekoya said that the delay in getting justice affirms Ajibola comments.

However, when Ajibola was contacted, he said that there was no truth in the claim.

He emphasised that the land was allocated to him by the Lagos State Government.