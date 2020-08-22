Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A 16-year-old boy (name withheld) has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stealing fourteen pairs of female underpants.

The suspect was arrested following a report by one Amudalat Opaleye, a resident of Kano Street, Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, who reported the incident at the Ayetoro police station.

According to her, at about 6 am on Tuesday, August 18, the suspect sneaked into her room and stole her panties, but while trying to sneak out, he was caught with the stolen underwears.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Ayetoro Police Division, CSP Mobolaji Jimoh, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

When a search was carried out on his house, 14 female pairs of panties were recovered there.

The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to the crime but claimed that he was sent by someone to get the pants for him.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.