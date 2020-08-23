Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A 16-year-old boy (name withheld) has been arrested by men of Ogun State police command for allegedly stealing 14 female under pants.

The suspect was arrested following a report by one Amudalat Opaleye, a resident of Kano Street, Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to her, at about 6a.m on Tuesday, August 18, the suspect sneaked into her room and stole her pants, but while trying to sneak out, he was caught with the stolen items.

After receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Ayetoro Police Division, CSP Mobolaji Jimoh, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested. And when a search was carried out in his house, 14 female pants were recovered.

The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to the crime but claimed that he was sent by somebody to get the pants for him.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.