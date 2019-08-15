Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

About 20 undergraduates were offered automatic employment, yesterday by the Ogun Government at the official launch of the state Jobs Portal.

The graduates were part of the first 20 who participated in an online quiz competition, designed by the state government.

The event was also attended by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking at the launch of the portal, jobs.ogunstate.org.ng, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, Governor Dapo Abiodun described the portal as another milestone in the successful implementation of his administration’s “Building our Future Together Agenda.”

He said the online job platform will register, on a continuous basis, employed and unemployed youths with a view to providing them jobs and training opportunities suitable for their trades and academic qualifications.

Abiodun, who noted that Nigeria was sitting on a keg of gunpowder with 23.1 percent unemployment rate or 20.93 million young people out of job, said the portal would provide a platform for readily available and updated information of graduates and youths with vocational skills across the state.