Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has handed over a 25-year plan of the entire Remo land to the Ogun State governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Abdul-Kabir Adekumle Akinlade.

The monarch handed over the plan to Akinlade at the weekend, when the governorship candidate visited him at his Palace in Sagamu.

Speaking during the visit, Akarigbo, who disclosed that Akinlade was the only gubernatorial aspirant who visited him when he was in seclusion ahead of his installation as the Akarigbo last year, also expressed optimism that he will win the governorship election next year.

“When I became the monarch here, we set up a committee of Remo Think Tank and it has come up with a 25 year work plan which shows the pace at which Remo should develop and what Remo should be looking like in the next 25 years. Today, I am handing over that plan to you because I know it would be useful to you.

READ ALSO: 2019: Again, Army warns soldiers to steer clear of politics

“It is also important that I note that, Akinlade is the only one that visited me while I was in seclusion (Ipebi)”. The monarch said.

Oba Ajayi, however, implored the governorship candidate to ensure that the local governments are allowed to function as stipulated in the constitution, if elected into office.

”Ogun state has just started in terms of development and I pray that the drive get to the community as expected.

“When you get there, please empower the local governments because they are also elected and closer to the grass root.

“If the local governments are allowed to function, they have their responsibilities and they will do it adequately”, Oba Ajayi pointed out.

Earlier, Akinlade promised to work in collaboration with the traditional institution and treat traditional rulers with utmost respect, if elected.

He added that his administration would not embark on any new project until all the ongoing projects across the state are completed.

Akinlade said, “I have sat down and ruminated with my deputy, Kabiyesi, if I am elected, I will partner the traditional institutions and our administration will ensure that we do not start any new project until we complete every ongoing projects across the state”.