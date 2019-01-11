Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Residents of Abeokuta South Federal Constituency have been assured of facilitation of federal projects and quality representation that would transform the area in the next political dispensation.

This assurance was given by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, Owolabi Kola-Balogun, while addressing his supporters and party faithful during a rally on Wednesday in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

He promised that the needs of his constituency will be duly protected, declaring “I am competent and credible to offer quality representation and bring dividends of democracy to all and sundry”.

Kola-Balogun, otherwise known as OKB, noted that Nigerians are going through hard times as a result of bad leadership elected by the electorate who voted because of financial gains and maintained that he would offer himself for service to his constituents, if elected.

“I will be responsible to improve the lives of the people by formulating policies, proposing bills, holding votes, making new laws and changing existing laws to directly impact on your well being. I assure of facilitating constituency projects that would create an enabling environment for all to thrive, if given the opportunity to serve you.

“This time around, we should be guided to elect credible people who are competent to make positive impact,” he said.