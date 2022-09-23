From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A document detailing how Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oladipupo Adebutu and loyalists of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, the deputy governorship candidate of the party, Abdul Kabir Akinlade will share elective and strategic political offices, if Adebutu eventually emerges governor next year, surfaced on Friday, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

In the 7-page document entitled ‘Alliance Agreement between Hon. Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu and Hon. Adekunle AbdulKabir Akinlade in respect of the 2023 Election Into the Offices of Governor, Deputy Governor, Related Elective Positions and Appointment in Ogun State, Nigeria’, showed how the duo had agreed to share power and responsibilities.

The agreement, which was signed by both Adebutu and Akinlade, and deposed to, by an oath at the High Court of Ogun State, Abeokuta, dated September 16, 2022, was witnessed by the State PDP chairman, Sikirulai Ogundele and the secretary of the party in the state Sunday Solarin, stated that the deputy governorship slot of the party, Ogun West senatorial ticket and two State House of Assembly tickets in Ogun Central, would be conceded to the Amosun’s group.

It further stated that upon emergence of Adebutu as the winner of the governorship poll, seven substantive commissioner slots; fifteen Special Adviser slots; twenty Senior Special Assistant slots; twenty Special Assistant slots; five Statutory Board Chairman slots and five local government executive chairman slots, would be conceded to Allied People’s Movement (APM) and APC factional members.

The agreement document obtained by our correspondent also revealed that Akinlade, besides his constitutional role as the deputy governor, “shall be appointed as the Commissioner for Trade and Investment in a ministry that shall be created to drive investments, improved revenue growth, and development of the state”.

“Provided that the deputy governor shall report directly to the executive governor in accordance with extant laws in relation to his official duties and functions of his office as deputy governor and honourable commissioner for trade and investment. In furtherance of Clause A and B hereinabove, Hon. Adekunle AbdulKabir Akinlade shall mobilise and deploy his political capital, groups, and other resources toward the successful emergence of all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), particularly to the office of the Governor in Ogun State.

“Hon Adekunle AbdulKabir Akinlade shall equally support, assist, and promote the political interests of Hon (Dr) Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at all times. All actions, moves, and strategies made by the parties pursuant to the realization of this Agreement shall be made in good faith without any intention to unduly deprive the interests, rights, or benefits or either party.

“Each party shall not be a party to any other agreement that would restrict the Parties’ ability to perform any or all of their obligations as set forth in this Agreement.

“This Agreement shall be binding on the Parties and amendment, supplement or modification can only be made by way of supplementary Alliance Agreement which shall be jointly and duly executed by the parties herein.

“In the event of any dispute between the Parties with reference to the Agreement or any matter arising hereunder, the Parties shall resolve same by amicable negotiations.

“This Agreement shall be governed by and intercepted in accordance with the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In Witness Whereof, the parties hereto have caused this Alliance Agreement to be duly executed as of the date first set forth above”, the Alliance Agreement submitted.