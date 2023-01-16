From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former deputy governors in Ogun State have declared their support for the reelection bid of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The erstwhile number two citizens in the state, including Senator Gbenga Kaka; Salimot Badru and the two deputy governors who served with the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Segun Adesegun and Mrs Yetunde Onanuga, gave the declaration at the campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at Odogbolu town, Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

Taking their turns to speak at the rally, they commended the governor for taking the state to a higher level, urging the people to reelect him for another term of four years.

While noting that the governor has taken delivery of good governance to a higher pedestal in the state, the former deputy governors said Abiodun would espouse more developmental projects, if he’s returned to office.

They, however, expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) would sweep the forthcoming poll.

Speaking, Governor Abiodun, said he was excited to see all the living deputy governors rallying behind him for a second term in office.

He noted that it would be the first in the anal of the state that former deputy governors would be in the same political camp, calling the electorate to collectively vote for all candidates of the APC.

“This is the first time all living past deputy governors will be in the same political camp and party. As you will agree with me, this is great. As you can see all of them here, we are all happy.

“This is a good signal and good development. I want to encourage all eligible voters to collect their PVCs and vote for APC all the way”, he said.

Earlier, Governor Abiodun had inaugurated the 18km Ala-Idowa-Ibefun Road, as part of his campaign tour to the Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

He reiterated that his administration would construct more roads in the state to further open it for more economic prosperity.

He explained that though the road is a federal road which connected Lagos with Ogun, it was constructed by the state government to ameliorate the hardship being encountered by the people who travel on the road on a daily basis.

Abiodun further noted that the road to the project was another fulfilment of his campaign promises in 2019, which according to him was in line with the vision of his administration to build the future of the state and leave it better than he met it.

He added that the road was another milestone in the infrastructural development of Ogun to address the huge infrastructural deficit inherited by his administration.

“This is another milestone in the infrastructural development needed to further develop our state. These are visible projects which are in line with our vision to create prosperity for our people.

“We did not promise to do all things, but we will do all those things that we promised. We will make an appreciable mark by leaving the state better than we’d met it. We will continue to construct roads, rehabilitate schools and make them more conducive to learning. We will create an enabling environment for industries to strive. Please get your PVCs, so that you can vote for us so that we continue with the development of our state” the governor stressed.

Speaking at the Palace of the Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya, the governor said he had directed the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, to move to the Imosan-Imodi road and commence the reconstruction of the road immediately.

He stated that apart from trying to bridge the infrastructural gap, his administration had grown the Internally Generated Revenue; repositioned the education and health sectors, and affordable houses were also provided for the people.

He thanked the traditional rulers in Odogbolu LG for their consistent support and their efforts at ensuring peace and security in their various domains, emphasising that he would do more if voted for a second term.

In his response, Oba Adekoya lauded that governor for his style of leadership which he said had engendered development in all parts of the state, saying that Idowa town founded in 1540 with a close affinity with Ijebu-Ode, had got its fair share of projects from the state government.

He particularly commended the incumbent administration for focusing on road infrastructure, which according to him remained important to the socioeconomic development of the state, concluding the governor would perform better in his second term.