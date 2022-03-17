By Chinelo Obogo

Thousands of stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the 20 local government areas of Ogun State, on Wednesday, converged on Abeokuta to encourage PDP chieftain, Segun Showunmi, to contest for the Governor of Ogun State in 2023.

The party chieftains and members across all the wards

said it is time to wrestle power with a united front from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that Showunmi, who was the spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation during the 2019 election, is the best bet if PDP will ever take back power from the APC.

About six parties, representing the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) of Nigeria, were present at the rally. The chairmen of the parties expressed readiness to join hands with the PDP to wrestle power from the ruling party, only if the party could field “someone as deeply rooted as Segun Showunmi.”

Members of IPAC, led by the State Chairman, Samson Ogunsanya, therefore declared their support for Sowunmi at the rally held in Abeokuta.

Ogunsanya was flanked by the National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi and the Chairman of Mega Party (MP), Moshood Adesina.

Ogunsanya described Showunmi as a selfless politician with the capacity to deliver Ogun State from the APC.

“As the umbrella body of the opposition parties in Ogun State, we are here to show our support for our brother, Segun Sowunmi. Sowunmi is a politician with an enviable track record. We believe that he has the capacity to deliver Ogun State from backwardness the APC has put the State in.

“We believe that with Showunmi at the helms of affairs, Ogun State will witness tremendous progress, therefore, we urge all of you here to support him,” Ogunsanya said.

Also speaking, Arabambi advised the national leadership of PDP, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and other stakeholders of the party to align with Showunmi.

He commended Showunmi from rescuing the PDP from those who had hijacked the party structure and stifling the growth of the party in the State.

“We the opposition political parties members want to advise Governor Seyi Makinde who is the leader of this party in SouthWest and the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyiocha Ayu, that they must look into the direction of Showunmi, who took the audacious step to rescue the party from the hands of those who had stifled its growth for too long.

“The era of recycled political racketeers, who are strictly merchants without commitment and conscience for the governed must be collectively brought to a final stop through a positive change in the Ogun PDP.

“Showunmi is set to become the vehicle to bring to an end the unending politics of deceit and insincerity of the old status quo and they all must now henceforth work together and defeat the dishonest political merchants,” Arabambi said.

Showunmi in his response, declared his ambition to contest the 2023 governorship election in the State.

He blamed the inability of the PDP to win the governorship seat in the past elections to the infighting in the party and urged all members of the party to jettison their personal interest and work for the progress of the party.

Sowunmi said, “All our efforts have not produced any result for some time and the main reason is the unnecessary infighting.

“All you have said for me to come and run for Governor, I have heard and I heard clearly. I will definitely run for the governorship of Ogun State in 2023.

“I have spent the last 20 years or more in this political dispensation serving them, speaking for them, improving them, running for them and I have now realised that I’m the leader I have been searching for and I tell you again with every sense of responsibility that you have never seen governance at the level I intend to do it.