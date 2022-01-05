From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State government on Wednesday said that an Oba-elect for the stool of the Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the State has emerged.

The state government said the emergence followed the voting of 10 out of the 11 warrant chiefs appointed by the state government to elect candidate for the vacant stool of Orimolusi.

The Orimolusi stool has been vacant for 27 years after the demise of Oba Sanni Adetayo in a plane crash.

But the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, while fielding questions from journalists confirmed the new monarch has been elected in Ijebu Igbo.

“An Oba-elect has emerged as Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo I have not got detailed information about who the candidate is”, Afuape said.

He, however, explained that six warrant chiefs voted for the successful Oba-elect in the person of Prince Lawrence Jayeola Lawrence Adebajo.

Adebajo, it was gathered, polled six votes to defeat Prince Soliu Sadiku in the election, who garnered only four votes.

The 11 Warrant Chiefs had been inaugurated by the Ijebu North Local Government based on the advice giving by the Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to commence the process putting in place new Orimolusi Ijebu-Igbo.

The members of the committee were Prof. Ademola Adedeji; Prof. Yinka Balogun; Prof. Kola Balogun; Prof. Layi Ogunkoya; Chief Ademola Okusanya; Chief P. O. Omotara; Prof. Bisi Ogunfowora; Mr. Olusegun Olusanya; Prof. B. Obigbesan; Prof. Ayo Ogunye and Mr. Fatai Bolujo.

The Committee unanimously picked Prof. Ademola Adedeji as the Chairman and Mr. Fatayo Bolujo as the Secretary.