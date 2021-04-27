From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have dismissed three officers of the command who were allegedly involved in the forceful extortion of N150,000 from one Sheriff Adedigba, a student of the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos.

The affected policemen, namely Inspector Sunday John, Sergeants Jimoh Asimiya and Solomon Adedapo, were reported to have extorted the said amount from the victim while he was traveling from Abeokuta to Lagos.

In a statement on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the Command, Abimola Oyeyemi, said the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who got wind of the incident on social media, had ordered the immediate arrest and detention of the officers involved in the dastardly act.

The three policemen were quickly identified and apprehended, while the money was recovered from them and handed over to the victim.

Oyeyemi added that the policemen were subsequently arrainged for departmental orderly room trial on three count charge of corrupt practices, discreditable conduct and disobedience to lawful order.

‘They were found guilty of all the charges, and subsequently dismissed from the force to serve as deterrent to others in their shoes. The victim, who was also present to give evidence was full of praises to the Commissioner of Police and the management team, for their prompt response to the incident, which he said rekindled his hope in the Nigeria Police Force,’ the PPRO stated.

Meanwhile, CP Ajogun has appealed to members of the public to always endeavour to report any act of misconduct from any officer of the command to him personally, or through any of the principal officers of the command, declaring as such report will be treated with utmost urgency.

He also warned officers of the command to desist from any act capable of tarnishing the image of the Command as such will not be condoned.