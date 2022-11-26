From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 36 year-old suspected gay, Sikiru Ajibola, for allegedly raping a 5 year-old boy to death in Ogijo Town, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Saturday, the suspect was arrested on Friday, November 25, following a report lodged at the Ogijo Divisional Headquarters by the CDA Chairman of Olorunwa Arogbeja, Ogijo.

The CDA chairman, according to Oyeyemi, had reported that one of the community members informed him that, the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim, consequent upon which the boy died in the process.

Upon the report, the DPO in charge of Ogijo Division, CSP Enatufe Omoh, quickly detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to being an homosexual and that while he was having sex with the boy, he gave up the ghost.

He confessed further that he quickly dug a shallow grave in a nearby bush, where he hurriedly buried the boy.

He, however, took policemen to the location the victim was buried.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.