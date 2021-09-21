From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State has arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing his five-year-old stepdaughter.

The suspect, Oladapo Akinola, according to the spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was nabbed on Monday, September 20, following a report lodged at the Adigbe Police Divisional Headquarters by the mother of the victim.

She had reported that while bathing her daughter, she discovered blood in her private part and when asked, the girl said her stepfather had had unlawfully carnal knowledge of her.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Adigbe Division, SP Fatoberu Oyekanmi, quickly detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect, who resides at Adewale Drive, Sokori, Abeokuta, confessed to the crime without any justifiable reason.

‘The victim has been taken to hospital by the police for medical treatment and report.

‘Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

‘The CP, therefore, warned parents, especially mothers to always be watchful of their female children in order to protect them from being victims of sexual assault from irresponsible men,’ the PPRO stated in the statement.

