Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Four suspects have been arrested by men of the Ogun State police command over the alleged abduction of Vice Chairman of the Transition Commitee in Remo North Local Government Area of the state, Hon. Taiwo Soniyi.

The suspects included Muhammad Abdullah, 25; Ibrahim Diko, 20; Gambo Abdullah, 25; and Mohammed Sulaimon, 23.

Three of the suspects were arrested in the forests along the Fidiwo-Ipara road in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state while the fourth suspect was apprehended at Idi-Ayunre area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The suspects, our corresspondent gathered, had collected N1.7million as ransom before they were arrest.

The suspected kidnappers had abducted Soniyi on January 9 along Fidiwo-Ipara Road and whisked him to an unknown destination after which they reportedly demanded a ransom of N50 to free him.

Parading the suspects on Friday at the state police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Police Commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson, said the tactical teams of the command arrested the suspects after trailing them for days.

Ebrimson stated that the victim had already identified all the suspects as his abductors.

He pointed out that the suspects had made confessional statements which would enable the command to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang.

The commissioner, however, denied that ransom was paid before the politician was released, saying the police never negotiated or entered into any financial inducement with the criminals.

“On the 10th of January, 2020, the command received information about the kidnap of a newly nominated member of Remo North local government caretaker committee, one Hon. Soniyi Taiwo along Fidiwo-Ipara road while coming from an outing.

“On receiving the information, I directed the DPO Isara Division to work in conjunction with other tactical teams in the command to ensure the rescue of the victim unhurt. In compliance with my directive, the team swung into action and embarked on technical and forensic investigation as a result of which kidnappers were quickly geo-located.

“Having realized that the police were closing in on them, the hoodlums released their victim but three members of the gang were subsequently apprehended as a result of intense combing of the bush where they were traced to. Their arrest led to the arrest of the fourth suspect who was tracked to Idi-Ayunre in Ibadan.

“I want to use this opportunity to sound a note of warning to all would-be criminals to either have a rethink or relocate from Ogun State as their refusal to do any of the two will lead them to total destruction because the command will be taking the battle to their door step,” Ebrimson declared.