Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested four suspected hoodlums in connection with the armed invasion of Ijebu-Igbo Motor Park in the early hours of Wednesday.

The suspects – Kabiru Kazeem, 45, Abiodun Yusuf, 36, Adewale Adesina, 42 and Busayo Adesanya, 24 – were arrested following distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ijebu-Igbo Division, Kazeem Solotan, that some people armed with dangerous weapons had invaded the motor park and attacking people as well as destroying vehicles and other valuable properties within the park.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the DPO, upon receiving the distress call, mobilized his men and raced to the scene.

On getting to the scene, it was discovered that the hoodlums had seriously injured one person and destroyed about 25 vehicles within the park.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the hoodlums were successfully dislodged by the policemen and arrested four suspected hoodlums, while the injured person was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed that the arrested hoodlums be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The CP also directed that those who are directly or indirectly involved in the pandemonium must be arrested for and brought to book.

“Ebrimson, equally, warned that anybody who chooses violence as a means of settling any issue in the state will have the Command to contend with as such action will not be tolerated under his watch”, Oyeyemi stated in the statement.