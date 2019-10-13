Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested four suspected members of a deadly cult gang who have been on the wanted list of the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspects, alleged to have participated in deadly attacks which have claimed lives of innocent residents of Lagos, were arrested in Ogun on October 8.

In a statement signed on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the alleged members of Eiye Confraternity – Owolabi Rasaq, 28, Chidi Michael a.k.a Chiboy, 26, Sunday Adetiba a.k.a Sian, 30 and Idris Jimoh a.k.a Aloma, 27 – were arrested following an intelligence report received by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ogijo Division, CSP Suleman Baba Muhammed, that cultists were having a nocturnal meeting at a hideout somewhere in Ogijo town.

Upon receiving the report, the DPO and his men swung into action and stormed the hideout where the four suspects were arrested.

Investigation revealed that the arrested suspects had been on the wanted list of Lagos State Police Command for a series of deadly attacks leading to the death of many innocent members of the public, Opeyemi said.

“They have all made confessional statements of being members of Eiye cult group as well as their involvement in various cult-related clashes in Lagos and Ogun states,” the police spokesperson stated.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation and prosecution.”