From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Four boys have been arrested by men of the Ogun State police command for allegedly killing a lover of their friend for ritual purposes.

The suspects: Wariz Oladehinde, 17; Abdul Gafar Lukman, 19, and Mustakeem Balogun, 20, were arrested on Saturday, January 29, following information received at Adatan Divisional Headquarters from the head of the community’s security guard that the suspects were seen burning something suspected to be a human head in an earthen pot.

Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the division, SP Abiodun Salau, quickly led detectives to the scene where the three suspects were arrested, while the fourth suspect said to be the boyfriend of the victim escaped.

On interrogation, the boys confessed that they were truly burning the head of their friend’s lover in the pot.

They confessed further that the girl identified as Rofiat was lured by her boyfriend, Soliu Majekodunmi to where she was jointly murdered by four of them.

They added that they cut off her head and packed her corpse in a sack and dumped it in an old building.

The suspects subsequently led policemen to the building where the dismembered body was recovered and deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital for autopsy.

The cutlass and a knife used in cutting off the head of the victims were also recovered.

Meanwhile, the police, following the marching order given to the DPO by the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspect, eventually nabbed the 18 year old boyfriend of the victim in his hideout.

“The CP who described the action of the suspects as the height of callousness has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation with the view to arraigning the suspects in court as soon as possible,” Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesperson of police in the state said in a statement.