Five persons have been confirmed dead on Saturday while three others sustained injuries, in an accident in Ogun.

The crash involved a Howo Sino truck and a Mazda car, at Day Waterman junction on the Abeokuta – Sagamu expressway

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) , confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occured at 3:45 p.m. at Day Waterman turning, on the expressway, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government area of Ogun.

The TRACE spokesman alleged that the accident was caused by reckless driving on the part of the driver of the truck, with registration number T-14214LA

He said the truck driver made a dangerous U-turn, without observation, saying the Mazda car, marked KRD 975 HJ, rammed into it because of speed.

He said that nine people, comprising four men and five women were involved in the accident, saying five persons died while three others sustained injuries.

” Unfortunately, the driver of the Howo truck who caused the crash ran away,” he said.

Akinbiyi explained that the injured victims were taken to State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta and Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta for treatment.

He said bodies of the deceased persons were deposited at State Hospital, Ijaye morgue and Idera Hospital morgue, Sagamu.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased, appealing to articulated vehicle drivers to observe safety rules and avoid an overbearing attitude while driving.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, also confirmed the accident.