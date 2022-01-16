From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

No fewer than five persons have been killed in a fresh crisis between farmers and herdsmen in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Sunday Sun gathered that the herdsmen and some Ohori farmers had engaged one another in a clash at Idofa village, leading to loss of lives and property.

It was alleged that the people of Aworo community in Yewa North Local Government had chased the herdsmen from their village to Idofa in Imeko, killing three of them and their cows.

According to a source, Aworo people had accused the herdsmen of destroying their farms and water sources through open grazing, a practice the Ogun State government had banned.

A community leader told our correspondent that after the Aworo people killed the three herdsmen in Idofa, there was a reprisal attack on Thursday, leading to the death of two indigenes, one of whom was burnt beyond recognition.

Houses, four maize barns, motorcycles and other valuables were reportedly set ablaze by the attackers.

As of Friday, it was learnt that many residents of the village had fled for fear of being killed.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, assuring that those behind the incident would be apprehended.

“The situation is under control as more policemen have been deployed to the place,” Oyeyemi said.