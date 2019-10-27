Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 56-year-old quack doctor for allegedly carrying out an abortion on a mother of four, which led to her death.

The suspect, Salahudeen Jamiu, owner of a maternity clinic in Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, was arrested on October 24, following a complaint lodged at the Onipanu Police Division, Ota by the husband of the deceased.

In a statement on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the husband of the deceased told the police that he received a phone call from one Dupe Odebunmi who claimed to be a nurse and informed him that his wife, Kehinde Olakitan, was sick and on admission at the clinic belonging to the suspect.

He stated further that on getting to the clinic, nobody was in the building, but on his way home, he discovered the corpse of his wife in front of a building close to his house.

Receiving the report, the Divisional Polic Officer in charge of Onipanu Division, Magdalene Adeniji, detailed detectives to launch a manhunt for the operator of the clinic. Their efforts yielded results and the suspect was eventually arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect admitted carrying out an abortion on the deceased. He added that the mother of four was brought to him by her friend, one Dupe Odebunmi.

He confessed further that it was out of fear that he dumped her corpse in the front of a house close to the woman’s residence.

The corpse of the deceased woman has since been deposited at morgue of the Ota’s General Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Bashir Makama has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation and prosecution.

The CP appealed to members of the public to only use qualified health providers, instead of seeking medical assistance from quacks.