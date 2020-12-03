From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested six suspected cultists in Odogbolu town, Odogbolu Local Government Area, where they were making arrangement to purchase a locally made pistol.

The suspects, according to a statement by the police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested on November 27 in the town.

The suspects, Oluwadamilare, Adebiyi, Jacob and Iliasu, who were based in Ikorodu, in Lagos State, and Olubanjo and Olaniyan, both based in Odogbolu town, were apprehended when the Ikorodu cultists came to meet the Odogbolu suspects to forment trouble as a result of a gun transaction between the two groups.