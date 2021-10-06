Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday, met with members of the Bankers Forum in Ijebu Ode, Sagamu and Ijebu Igbo to allay their fears over robbery attacks.

Abiodun also assured them of its administration’s determination towards strengthening and fortifying the existing security network across the State, with a view to ensuring uninterrupted operations of banking institutions in the areas.

The governor gave this assurance at a stakeholders meeting with senior bank officials, security chiefs and others at the Olusegun Osoba Press Centre, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, Abiodun said the meeting became imperative to review the security situation of the concerned areas as related to the peaceful conduct of business and investment activities.

He added that the reformed security policies of the present administration resulted into the recent deployment of additional Armoured Personal Carrier (APC) to the State, in addition to the resuscitation of OP Mesa to boost the security architecture of the state.

Calling for the immediate commencement of banking activities in Ijebu axis of the state, Abiodun noted that banks remain the heart of commerce, stressing his government was irrevocably committed to the sustenance of conducive environment to aid their daily operations.

In their separate remarks, the Commander 35 Artillery Brigade, Abeokuta, Brigadier-General Adewale Adekoya, State Director, Department of State Services, Mr. David Tulsa and Acting Commissioner of Police, Ogun Command, Abiodun Alamutu, stated that their respective commands were committed to improved security to lives and property.

They assured that the existing symbiotic relationship between security formations which has nipped insecurity in the bud across the state, was capable of addressing the security threats at all times.

The chairman, Bankers Forum, Mr. Olusegun Olusoga lauded the state government for its sustained interaction, with a call for the improvement on security apparatus in the Ijebu axis of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, AIG Olusola Subair (rtd), explained that the meeting was conveyed to examine security issues in Ijebu axis towards finding lasting solution to the security threats poised by some criminal elements.