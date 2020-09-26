To inaugurate 10 boards Tuesday

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has appointed the chairman and members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Saturday, also named chairman and members of the board of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

The statement noted that 10 other boards, commissions and agencies previously named by the government will be inaugurated next Tuesday, at the June 12 Cultural Centre Kuto, Abeokuta.

According to the statement, the inauguration of all appointed Commissions and Boards will be done in batches in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

‘These new boards are too important to the development of the Building Our Future Together Agenda because Basic Education is critical to that future we are building. The OOUTH was one of the first places I went upon assumption of office and the Committee we set up then made far-reaching recommendations that I am sure this Board would work on in order that this tertiary health institution fulfils the dreams of its founding fathers.

‘Our administration is firmly committed to restoring OOUTH to its enviable position as a training, research and healthcare facility. That’s why we are appointing people with rich and diverse experience to reengineer the Teaching Hospital. Our SUBEB too will fast-track our goal of Building Our Future Together and put our education on the path of excellent academic achievement and service delivery,’ the statement said.

Abiodun, however, described the new appointees as forward-thinking managers who would discharge the onerous tasks thrust on them responsibly, expressing the hope that they will give their all to the assignments to move the state to the next level.

‘As I have always stressed, the Building Our Future Together is more than a mantra. It is an overarching policy thrust that we will leave no stone unturned to actualize. Our inclusiveness is deliberate because together, we will achieve more and at a faster pace,’ the statement further quoted the Governor as saying.

While the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) will be chaired by Dr Femi Majekodunmi, the Board of the OOUTH, Sagamu, will be headed by Dr Adekunle Hassan.